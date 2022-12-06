Much of the attention ahead of the World Cup focused on the challenges foreign workers have been facing in Qatar, whether it be dangerous working conditions, poor compensation or restrictions on their liberties.

FIFA has been heavily scrutinized for awarding the tournament to a country with a history of using global events, whether the Asian Games, world championships or the World Cup, to self-promote, develop and “sportswash.”

Despite the many pitfalls, the nation’s rapid development has created an opportunity to earn a living for many migrant workers. And for some of the mostly male workers in Doha and its surrounding areas, the World Cup has served as a distraction.