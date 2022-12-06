  • Taro Kono, minister in charge of civil service reform, said the ratio of male civil servants taking paternity leave differed greatly among ministries. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

A record 34% of eligible male central government workers in Japan took paternity leave in the fiscal year ended in March 2022, the minister in charge of civil service reform said Tuesday.

The figure, up 5 percentage points from the previous fiscal year, surpassed the government’s target of raising the ratio of men taking such leave to 30% by 2025, Taro Kono said at a news conference.

Even though the target has been achieved, Kono pointed out that the ratio differed greatly among ministries and that he would instruct the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs to urge ministries that fell short to raise the ratio.

