Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged $27 million (¥3.6 billion) in fresh aid to Moldova as he thanked the country for accepting evacuees from war-hit Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

In a meeting with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu in Tokyo on Saturday, Kishida said the aid, supporting the areas of health, food, energy and gender, is intended to ease the burden inflicted on the country by Russia’s military aggression, according to the ministry.

The number of displaced people from Ukraine is equivalent to more than 20% of Moldova’s population.