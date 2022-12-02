The nickname for Yakult Swallows record-breaking hitter Munetaka Murakami, “Murakami-sama,” was selected as Japan’s top buzzword for 2022, the award’s organizer said Thursday.

After the 22-year-old became Nippon Professional Baseball’s youngest batting Triple Crown winner in October, fans coined the word “Murakami-sama” in a play with words over his name and the kanji Chinese character “kami,” which means god in Japanese, and further added the honorific suffix “-sama.”

Also in the top 10 this year was the phrase “shiran kedo,” roughly meaning “I don’t know for sure though,” in the dialect of the Kansai area of western Japan, which has become popular among younger generations and is used when the speaker wants to avoid making definitive statements.