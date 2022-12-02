Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules in a marked shift in virus policies after widespread protests across the country.

China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine rules in the coming days and a reduction in mass testing, sources said, even as cases nationwide remain near record highs.

Some cities lifted some district lockdowns this week, as Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who oversees COVID-19 efforts, said the ability of the virus to cause disease was weakening.