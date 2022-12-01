Japan has told China and Russia it has “severe concerns” over their frequent joint air force activities around Japan’s territory, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

“We will closely monitor the increasing cooperation between the two countries with a sense of concern,” Matsuno told a regular news conference, adding that Japan would “decisively protect” its territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian aircraft, including a Tu-95MS nuclear weapon-mountable, long-range strategic bomber, have conducted “patrol flights” with Chinese H-6 bombers above the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. China’s Defense Ministry also said its aircraft conducted the flights with Russian airplanes.