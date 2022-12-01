  • Electronic quotation boards display the Japanese yen's rate against the U.S. dollar at a foreign exchange brokerage in Tokyo on Thursday. After trading in the lower ¥138 level in late Wednesday in New York, the U.S. currency plunged to its lowest level against the yen since August the next day after remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

The U.S. dollar hit a three-month low as it dipped into the ¥135 zone Thursday in Tokyo, falling by over ¥2 after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a slowing in the pace of interest rate hikes.

The dollar was sold against the yen after the central bank chief said in a speech Wednesday the Fed may start slowing the pace of rate increases as soon as December.

After trading in the lower ¥138 level in late Wednesday in New York, the U.S. currency plunged to its lowest level against the yen since August, driven by Powell’s remarks.

