A collection of Japanese traditional furyū odori folk dances was approved on Wednesday for addition to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a committee from the U.N. cultural body said.

The 41 regional dances, which originated in medieval times, have been passed down through the generations and are performed by communities to commemorate their ancestors, pray for good harvests or rain, or seek protection from disasters.

The dances from 24 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including the summer Bon Odori, feature colorful costumes and props and are accompanied by flutes and drums.