Shinji Miyadai, a sociologist known for his thoughts on girls dating for money and the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, was seriously wounded Tuesday in a suspected knife attack on a Tokyo university campus, police said.
Miyadai, a professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, was found at the institution’s Minami-Osawa campus in Hachioji with what appeared to be multiple slash wounds to his neck, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The 63-year-old professor was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect is still at large, and police are on the lookout for the alleged attacker on suspicion of attempted murder.
