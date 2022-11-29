The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with small, cheap precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines, as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms.

U.S. and allied military inventories are shrinking, and Ukraine faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on. Boeing’s proposed system, dubbed the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America’s Eastern European allies, industry sources said.

Although the United States has rebuffed requests for the 297 kilometer range ATACMS missile, the GLSDB’s 150 km range would allow Ukraine to hit valuable military targets that have been out of reach and help it continue pressing its counterattacks by disrupting Russian rear areas.