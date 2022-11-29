Three death-row inmates in Osaka filed a suit against the state Tuesday seeking an end to the practice of execution by hanging, claiming the method is considered inhumane under international conventions.

All three plaintiffs have been detained at the Osaka Detention House for over 10 years, with two of them having additionally been in the process of appealing their sentences.

The plaintiffs’ attorney Kyoji Mizutani said the lawsuit is aimed at “highlighting the reality of capital punishment” in Japan and creating a public conversation on whether the practice should continue.