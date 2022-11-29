China’s stringent “COVID zero” regime is once again upending the nation’s car manufacturing sector with at least three major automakers shuttering production because of virus restrictions.

Honda suspended its operations in Wuhan, the virus epicenter in early 2020, because of limitations around movement introduced in the area. Whether the plant will remain closed through Wednesday hasn’t been decided, a spokesperson said Tuesday. Honda also extended the suspension of operations at another plant producing engines for lawn mowers in Chongqing.

Motorcycle maker Yamaha is also partially suspending production at its motorcycle plant in Chongqing, where 8,721 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Nov. 28. Other Japanese carmakers including Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi said their China operations haven’t been impacted yet.