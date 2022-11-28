  • Residents stand in line to fill up bottles with fresh drinking water after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks in Kyiv on Thursday. | REUTERS
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia will surely launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defense forces and citizens to be prepared to withstand a new week of strain on the power grid.

Snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday with fog forecast overnight.

City authorities said workers were close to completing restoration of power, water and heat, but high consumption levels meant some blackouts had been imposed. Millions in and around Kyiv were coping with disruptions caused by waves of Russian air strikes.

