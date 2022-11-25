  • Kyodo

Japan’s space agency said Friday that one of its research teams tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.

The team, headed by 58-year-old astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, “fabricated” as well as “altered large amounts of data” concerning the psychological well-being of participants in the experiment, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said at a news conference.

