Japan’s space agency said Friday that one of its research teams tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.
The team, headed by 58-year-old astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, “fabricated” as well as “altered large amounts of data” concerning the psychological well-being of participants in the experiment, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said at a news conference.
