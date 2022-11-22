  • During talks in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with China Defense Minister Wei Fenghe to discuss Ukraine and issues related to the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan. | BLOOMBERG
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged China to avoid “destabilizing actions” toward Taiwan in his first face-to-face meeting with Defense Minister Wei Fenghe since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August.

In talks Tuesday in Siem Reap, Cambodia, the Pentagon chief also called for the two sides to maintain open lines of communication and warned of “increasingly dangerous behavior” by Chinese military aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement and briefing by U.S. officials after the meeting ended.

