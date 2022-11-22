  • Analysts believe Bob Iger has the stature to recast Disney's goals without causing investors to lose confidence. | REUTERS
    Analysts believe Bob Iger has the stature to recast Disney's goals without causing investors to lose confidence. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Bob Iger, Walt Disney’s returning chief executive officer, has taken his first steps toward reorganizing the entertainment giant, asking his deputies to rethink the corporate structure and announcing the departure of a top manager.

“Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company,” Iger said Monday in a memo. “It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW