  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters while biking at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in July. | AL DRAGO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters while biking at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in July. | AL DRAGO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden turns 80 on Sunday, making him the first octogenarian president in U.S. history.

He is set to celebrate his birthday with a brunch hosted by his wife, Jill, a celebration that got an extra lift this weekend with his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House on Saturday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW