  • Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Saturday | REUTERS
    Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Saturday | REUTERS
  • SHARE

More than two years of growth-squelching policies sent international investors fleeing China. It’s taken all of two weeks to lure them back.

From Morgan Stanley and Bank of America to TCW, Fidelity International and Franklin Templeton, some of the biggest players in global markets are turning increasingly bullish on Chinese assets. It’s a stark contrast from just last month, when foreign firms pulled an estimated $8.8 billion from the nation’s slumping stocks and bonds, and analysts were predicting more gloom ahead.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW