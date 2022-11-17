  • Students take a mock exam to test English speaking skills in November 2020 in Tokyo, ahead of the subject's incorporation into the entrance exam for metropolitan high schools. | COURTESY OF TOKYO METROPOLITAN BOARD OF EDUCATION / VIA KYODO
    Students take a mock exam to test English speaking skills in November 2020 in Tokyo, ahead of the subject's incorporation into the entrance exam for metropolitan high schools. | COURTESY OF TOKYO METROPOLITAN BOARD OF EDUCATION / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A private-sector English speaking test will be introduced as part of the Tokyo metropolitan high school entrance exam for the first time in Japan this month, but the initiative aimed at nurturing speaking skills is facing stiff opposition from some parents and education experts who question its fairness.

The test will be implemented for the entrance exam on Nov. 27, targeting almost 80,000 third-year middle school students in the capital who wish to attend metropolitan high schools from next April. Speaking test scores will be added to the overall scores of the entrance exams, being held next February.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED