A private-sector English speaking test will be introduced as part of the Tokyo metropolitan high school entrance exam for the first time in Japan this month, but the initiative aimed at nurturing speaking skills is facing stiff opposition from some parents and education experts who question its fairness.
The test will be implemented for the entrance exam on Nov. 27, targeting almost 80,000 third-year middle school students in the capital who wish to attend metropolitan high schools from next April. Speaking test scores will be added to the overall scores of the entrance exams, being held next February.
