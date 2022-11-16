Japan’s best-performing equity fund is betting on the nation’s nonferrous metals and specialty chemicals industries to help it deliver further gains.
The two sectors are attractive due to their low valuations and the fact they will benefit from increased global demand, according to Ben Williams, assistant portfolio manager at Arcus Japan Fund, which has returned about 18% this year. Businesses in those areas will also gain as a weak yen boosts sales, and high cash levels lead to rising dividends and share buybacks, he said.
