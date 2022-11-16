  • The outlook of metals like nickel and copper are particularly good given rising global demand in areas like the green energy transition, according to Ben Williams of Arcus Japan Fund, Japan's best-performing equity fund. | BLOOMBERG
    The outlook of metals like nickel and copper are particularly good given rising global demand in areas like the green energy transition, according to Ben Williams of Arcus Japan Fund, Japan's best-performing equity fund. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s best-performing equity fund is betting on the nation’s nonferrous metals and specialty chemicals industries to help it deliver further gains.

The two sectors are attractive due to their low valuations and the fact they will benefit from increased global demand, according to Ben Williams, assistant portfolio manager at Arcus Japan Fund, which has returned about 18% this year. Businesses in those areas will also gain as a weak yen boosts sales, and high cash levels lead to rising dividends and share buybacks, he said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW