  • Olympus Corp incoming chief executive Stefan Kaufmann at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday | REUTERS
TOKYO – Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus Corp. has largely completed a slew of asset sales and is now keen to do deals, particularly in digital technology and robotics, its chief executive said.

“Olympus has tended to make everything by itself and now we fully recognize that alignment with third parties is so critical,” outgoing Chief Executive Yasuo Takeuchi told Reuters in a joint interview with incoming CEO Stefan Kaufmann.

