Olympus said on Monday it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for ¥427.6 billion ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company’s biggest divestment yet.
The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes and x-ray analyzers, comes as Olympus speeds up the overhaul of its business portfolio, so as to focus solely on medical technology.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.