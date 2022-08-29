  • Olympus is selling its microscope unit to Bain Capital as it speeds up the overhaul of its business portfolio, so as to focus solely on medical technology. | BLOOMBERG
Olympus said on Monday it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for ¥427.6 billion ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company’s biggest divestment yet.

The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes and x-ray analyzers, comes as Olympus speeds up the overhaul of its business portfolio, so as to focus solely on medical technology.

