  • Ukrainian soldiers survey destroyed Russian military vehicles at an abandoned Russian base in the village of Snihurivka, the day after Russia formally announced it had retreated from villages along the Kherson front, in southern Ukraine on Thursday. | LYNSEY ADDARIO / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  REUTERS

Kyiv – Ukrainian troops were greeted by joyous residents in the center of Kherson on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion in February.

Russia said it had completed the pullout across the Dnipro River without losing a single soldier, but Ukrainians painted a picture of a chaotic retreat, with Russian troops ditching their uniforms or drowning while trying to escape.

