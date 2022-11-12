PHNOM PENH – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold talks on Sunday in Cambodia, the Japanese government said, as both countries have shown willingness to improve bilateral ties after they worsened significantly over wartime labor issues.
The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summits running through Sunday in Phnom Penh.
