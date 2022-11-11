  • Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi (right) bows in apology at the Upper House plenary session Friday as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks on. | KYODO
    Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi (right) bows in apology at the Upper House plenary session Friday as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks on. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided to dismiss Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi from his position Friday following the outcry over his remarks indicating that he didn’t take seriously his responsibility for authorizing death row inmate executions, Kyodo reported citing a government source.

The decision came two weeks after another minister, Daishiro Yamagiwa, stepped down over his ties with the Unification Church.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW