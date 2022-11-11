Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided to dismiss Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi from his position Friday following the outcry over his remarks indicating that he didn’t take seriously his responsibility for authorizing death row inmate executions, Kyodo reported citing a government source.
The decision came two weeks after another minister, Daishiro Yamagiwa, stepped down over his ties with the Unification Church.
