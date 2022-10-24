  • Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa speaks during a parliamentary session on Monday in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa speaks during a parliamentary session on Monday in Tokyo.

  • kyodo, jiji

Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa has expressed his intention to resign from the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over his links to the controversial Unification Church, a source said Monday.

The decision comes after opposition parties demanded his resignation during a parliamentary committee meeting earlier in the day. Kishida had rejected the demand, but Yamagiwa apparently yielded to mounting calls for him to step down.

