  • A new company jointly launched by Toyota, Sony and other major firms plans to start producing semiconductors. | REUTERS
    A new company jointly launched by Toyota, Sony and other major firms plans to start producing semiconductors. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A group of eight leading Japanese firms, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Group Corp., has set up a new company to ramp up the domestic production of next-generation semiconductors, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The joint effort by the consortium, which also includes SoftBank Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., comes amid intensifying global competition to develop advanced chips to be used in quantum computers and artificial intelligence as well as military weapons such as missiles.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW