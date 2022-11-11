A group of eight leading Japanese firms, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Group Corp., has set up a new company to ramp up the domestic production of next-generation semiconductors, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.
The joint effort by the consortium, which also includes SoftBank Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., comes amid intensifying global competition to develop advanced chips to be used in quantum computers and artificial intelligence as well as military weapons such as missiles.
