The Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military on Thursday began a large-scale joint exercise mainly in and around Japan’s southwestern islands, in an effort to boost their operational capability in those areas, with China’s intensifying military moves in mind.
The exercise, called Keen Sword, is scheduled to last until Nov. 19 and will involve around 26,000 personnel from the Japanese ground, maritime and air self-defense forces and about 10,000 U.S. soldiers, including those from the Space Force, according to the Defense Ministry.
