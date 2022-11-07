  • Nepalese data entry operator Sajani Shahi at work in the office of Matsuyama Kozai steelworks | WILL FEE
    Nepalese data entry operator Sajani Shahi at work in the office of Matsuyama Kozai steelworks | WILL FEE
  • SHARE

Japan’s foreign workers have found their ability to save and send money home curtailed in recent months as the yen’s rapid slide against the dollar erodes the value of overseas remittances — a cause of concern for the individuals themselves and for some of the nation’s small and medium-size business owners.

From a starting point of ¥115 to the dollar at the beginning of the year, the yen reached a three-decade low of almost ¥152 to the dollar at the end of last month. And despite the Bank of Japan’s reported purchase of ¥6.35 trillion ($42.3 billion) in stealth currency intervention measures throughout October, the yen is still hovering at around ¥147 to the dollar.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED