Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximize the effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record ¥6.35 trillion ($42.7 billion) supporting the yen last month.
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, however, reiterated the central bank's resolve to keep interest rates ultra-low, indicating that the yen's broad downtrend could continue.
