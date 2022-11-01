  • The Finance Ministry said Monday it spent ¥6.35 trillion ($42.7 billion) in October to bolster the value of the yen. | REUTERS
Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximize the effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record ¥6.35 trillion ($42.7 billion) supporting the yen last month.

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, however, reiterated the central bank's resolve to keep interest rates ultra-low, indicating that the yen's broad downtrend could continue.

