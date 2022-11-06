Faced with an increasingly severe security environment, Japan has embarked on a diplomatic push for closer defense ties with like-minded countries. And nowhere are the results of these efforts more evident than in this year’s International Fleet Review.
Around 40 warships from 13 countries came together on Sunday in Sagami Bay, off Tokyo, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF).
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.