  • Jointly developed electric vehicles by Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. Nissan entered a comprehensive tie-up with Mitsubishi Motors in 2005, with the former acquiring a 34% stake in the latter in 2016. | REUTERS
    Jointly developed electric vehicles by Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. Nissan entered a comprehensive tie-up with Mitsubishi Motors in 2005, with the former acquiring a 34% stake in the latter in 2016. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Nissan agreed with Mitsubishi Motors in September 2019 to join forces under a new company controlled by major trading company Mitsubishi Corp. to escape the influence of its top shareholder Renault, sources familiar with the negotiations said Saturday.

The plan would have seen Mitsubishi acquire up to 22% of Renault’s 43% stake in Nissan, but things came to an abrupt halt following the resignation of Nissan’s president at the time over the receipt of overpaid executive bonuses, according to the sources including a former Nissan executive involved in the negotiations.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW