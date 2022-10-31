At least 130 people were killed and several others injured in western India after a suspension bridge collapsed in one of the deadliest accidents in more than a decade, raising concerns over the viability of the country’s infrastructure push.

Local news reports said that hundreds of people were on the suspension bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat when it collapsed and many were still missing after the accident that took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. At least 130 people have been confirmed dead, PTI reported, citing a state police official.