    Solid wage growth is likely to be the key for the Bank of Japan to shift away from its ultralow interest rates, analysts say. | AFP-JIJI
Solid wage growth, not a spiraling yen, is likely to be the trigger that drives the Bank of Japan away from its ultralow interest rates as the policymakers cling stubbornly to hopes a tight job market will eventually revive consumer demand.

With Japan’s economy still weak, the BOJ is not expected to raise interest rates in the near-term, even if that means more downward pressure on the yen, which has plunged to 32-year lows against the dollar and inflated import costs for businesses.

