Renault and Nissan should “remedy” the decadeslong unequal alliance, in which the French automaker controls the larger Japanese company through a controlling stake, former Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa has said, emphasizing that the two companies should build a more equal relationship by reducing Renault’s stake in Nissan.
In an interview with Kyodo News in mid-October, his first with a major media outlet since stepping down in September 2019, the former chief executive said, “It’s ideal to have a partnership where they can decide flexibly whether to share core technologies such as autonomous driving and electrification.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.