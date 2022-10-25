  • Kyodo

Renault and Nissan should “remedy” the decadeslong unequal alliance, in which the French automaker controls the larger Japanese company through a controlling stake, former Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa has said, emphasizing that the two companies should build a more equal relationship by reducing Renault’s stake in Nissan.

In an interview with Kyodo News in mid-October, his first with a major media outlet since stepping down in September 2019, the former chief executive said, “It’s ideal to have a partnership where they can decide flexibly whether to share core technologies such as autonomous driving and electrification.”

