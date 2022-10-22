  • The physical fitness levels of most age groups in Japan declined in fiscal 2021 compared with two years earlier, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent government survey has shown. | GETTY IMAGES
The physical fitness levels of most age groups in Japan declined in fiscal 2021 compared with two years earlier, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent government survey showed.

But while the pandemic may have led to decreased opportunities for exercise, Hisashi Naito, a professor of exercise physiology at Juntendo University who assisted in the study, said the results “cannot be entirely attributed to COVID-19 as a variety of factors were involved.”

