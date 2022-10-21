Renault is considering cutting its stake in Nissan in stages to eventually reach 15% from 43% as part of their ongoing partnership review., currently in its final stage. An official announcement is expected as early as Nov. 15, sources close to the negotiation said Friday.
Nissan, which has a 15% stake in its smaller French partner without voting rights, has been seeking a more balanced capital relationship for more than 20 years after Renault invested in the Japanese automaker at a time when it was struggling under massive debt.
