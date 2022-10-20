  • Kyodo

A Tokyo court on Thursday ordered ruling party lawmaker Mio Sugita to pay Shiori Ito, a journalist and symbol of Japan’s #MeToo movement, ¥550,000 ($3,700) in damages for clicking “like” on several tweets Ito said defamed her.

The ruling by the Tokyo High Court, which overturned a dismissal of the suit by the Tokyo District Court, marks the first time damages have been awarded over the liking of a defamatory post online, according to Ito’s lawyer.

