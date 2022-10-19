  • A screen displaying the yen dropping below ¥149 against the dollar in Tokyo Tuesday | REUTERS
    A screen displaying the yen dropping below ¥149 against the dollar in Tokyo Tuesday | REUTERS
The yen carried on its seemingly inevitable march toward ¥150 per dollar, as traders scoured intraday moves for evidence of stealth intervention from Japan.

Twice in under a week investors have seen sudden bursts of yen strength as it edged to fresh lows, spurring speculation that officials are subtly intervening to support the currency. The yen traded around the ¥149.20 level Wednesday, after weakening to ¥149.38 on Tuesday in a volatile session which included such a spike.

