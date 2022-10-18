  • The yen was trading in the 149 range against the dollar on Tuesday morning in Tokyo. | KYODO
  • Bloomberg, Kyodo

Japan stands ready to take “appropriate” steps against volatility in the foreign exchange market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday after the yen hit a fresh 32-year low in the ¥149 zone versus the U.S. dollar.

Speaking to reporters, Suzuki said Japan is monitoring developments in the currency market with a sense of heightened urgency.

