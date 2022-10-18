  • Prosecutors were set to serve a fourth arrest warrant to former Tokyo Olympic executive Haruyuki Takahashi. | KYODO
Prosecutors were set to serve a fourth arrest warrant to a former Tokyo Olympic executive for allegedly accepting bribes from a company that sold officially licensed stuffed toys of the games' mascots, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, who has been at the center of a growing corruption scandal over the selection of Summer Games sponsors, is believed to have received a total of ¥8 million in cash from stuffed toymaker Sun Arrow, the sources said.

