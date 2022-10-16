  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a plan to launch an investigation into the Unification Church during a parliament session on Monday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a plan to launch an investigation into the Unification Church during a parliament session on Monday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering an investigation into the Unification Church, a religious group under increased public scrutiny for links with the ruling party and financial troubles with its followers, government sources said Saturday.

The change in Kishida's stance comes as he struggles with falling Cabinet support ratings stemming from his reluctance to address problems associated with the church, which emerged after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed more than three months ago.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW