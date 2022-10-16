  • Haruyuki Takahashi | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Japanese prosecutors are set to build yet another corruption case against a former Tokyo Olympic executive for allegedly accepting bribes from a company that sold officially licensed stuffed dolls of the games’ mascots, investigative sources said Sunday.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, who has been at the center of the widening bribery scandal, is believed to have received a total of ¥8 million ($54,000) in cash from stuffed toy maker Sun Arrow Inc., the sources said.

