  • A street in Kyoto is crowded with tourists on Tuesday, when Japan significantly eased COVID-19 border controls and started the National Travel Discount program. | KYODO
The government’s rollout of a new travel subsidy program aimed at boosting domestic tourism has hit a snag, with some travel-related firms having already spent allocated funds.

The Japan Tourism Agency is asking participating businesses across the country to review their budgets while also considering increasing funding for the program, dubbed the National Travel Discount.

