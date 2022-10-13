  • Digital Minister Taro Kono | KYODO
The government said Thursday it will scrap in principle existing health insurance cards in fall 2024 and integrate them into the My Number national identification system.

The plan is part of efforts to promote My Number cards issued under the ID system, which have proven unpopular and are only currently carried by half the population.

