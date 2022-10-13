  • A sign notifying customers of price rises on alcoholic drinks from October at a Bic Camera store in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward. The prices of thousands of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages rose by an average of 4% to 13% on Oct. 1. | KYODO
    A sign notifying customers of price rises on alcoholic drinks from October at a Bic Camera store in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward. The prices of thousands of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages rose by an average of 4% to 13% on Oct. 1. | KYODO
  • SHARE

For Kazuo Tachibana, a liquor store owner in Yokohama, the recent widespread price hike on alcohol looks set to deliver another blow to a business already taking knocks.

“Customer spending has fallen from earlier this year, and many people seem much more hesitant to shop,” the 81-year-old said before the prices of thousands of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages rose by an average of 4% to 13%, including the first canned beer price rises in 14 years, on Oct. 1.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED