  • Taiwanese military personnel participate in an amphibious landing as part of military exercises in Pingtung, Taiwan, on July 28. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Taiwanese military personnel participate in an amphibious landing as part of military exercises in Pingtung, Taiwan, on July 28. | LAM YIK FEI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

TAIPEI – Taiwan is bolstering its defenses and steeling itself for the possibility of war with China as leader Xi Jinping readies to assume a third term in power and tries to achieve what no predecessor has done by taking control of the island.

Xi has made no secret of his desire to make democratically ruled Taiwan a part of the People’s Republic of China — peacefully if possible but with force if needed — to cement his legacy in the history books.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED