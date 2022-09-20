  • Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Friday. | FOREIGN MINISTRY OF UZBEKISTAN / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to describe at the upcoming once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party the reunification of self-ruled democratic Taiwan with the mainland as a long-term goal, according to party and government sources.

A plan has been considered for Xi to state at the congress next month that the reunification would be indispensable to realizing Beijing’s goal of attaining “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” which the leader aims to bring about by the mid-21th century, according to the sources.

