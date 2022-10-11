  • Japan's current account surplus plunged 96.1% from a year earlier to ¥58.9 billion in August, a record low for the month. | BLOOMBERG
  • Reuters, Kyodo

Japan’s current account surplus shrank to its smallest amount on record for the month of August, Finance Ministry data showed Tuesday, with surging prices of energy imports outstripping price rises in exports.

The current account surplus plunged 96.1% from a year earlier to ¥58.9 billion ($404 million) in August.

