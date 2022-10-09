  • Smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, in this satellite image taken Saturday. | 2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, in this satellite image taken Saturday. | 2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

Kyiv – A powerful blast damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine.

The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, for which Russia did not immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility.

